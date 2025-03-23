Jordan Expresses Interest in Free Trade Agreement with EAEU

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has begun exploring the interest of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union in establishing a free trade agreement with Jordan. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the EEC.

An important meeting took place at the EEC's headquarters, where Andrey Slepnev, member of the EEC Board (Minister) for Trade, met with Khalid Abdulla Shawabkeh, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Jordan. During this meeting, the Jordanian side expressed its interest in strengthening collaboration with the Eurasian Economic Union in the areas of trade and investment, as well as in finalizing a free trade agreement.

“Thank you very much for your willingness. We will make every effort on our part to address this matter as swiftly as possible with all our member states and to inform Jordan of the decisions made,” noted Andrey Slepnev.