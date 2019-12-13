How US preparing for presidential race

According to a recent poll, Trump is ahead of his rival, Harris, in two swing states: Michigan and Wisconsin.

It also became known that there will be no new round of debates. The 45th president of the United States said that he was not going to participate in them, despite the growth of his popularity in pre-election polls.

Passions are running high. The global analytical community is trying to predict who will occupy the White House - Trump or Harris.

Let's consider all the political elements and put them in their places

The favorite of the race has not yet been determined. And analysts' assumptions are constantly changing. ActiVote published the results of a poll, according to which former US President Donald Trump is ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris by 1.2%, which, of course, is very much disliked by the Democrats, who continue to crush the media. But whoever is at the helm orders the materials.

Exclusive footage has leaked to the Web. At them, the producer of one of the shows on the American TV channel MSNBC admitted that their channel works entirely for Kamala Harris.

"So MSNBC is just doing everything to get Kamala elected?"- they asked him.

"Yes, yes. That proves what I'm saying is that this news network is indistinguishable from a party," the producer replied.

"Are they just the mouthpiece of the Democratic Party?"- they asked him.

"Exactly," confirmed an employee of the MSNBC channel.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the US authorities to establish full control over the information space. The politician said that it is necessary to abolish the section granting immunity to Internet platforms.

"Now we know that it was too simple a view, that if platforms, whether it's Facebook or Twitter X, Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, don't moderate and control the content, then we lose total control," said a member of the US Democratic Party Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times, after the most mature candidate, Joe Biden, dropped out of the race, is now trying to speculate on Trump's age. Journalists write: the speeches of the blond candidate are allegedly becoming longer and more incoherent, which may be a sign of cognitive extinction. However, Trump's supporters are not far behind in the information confrontation. They launched the book "Achievements of Kamala Harris". All pages are completely blank.

Elon Musk is also on the side of the Republican. The American entrepreneur is convinced that the upcoming US presidential election will be the last if Trump loses. In his opinion, if Harris wins, the United States will "slide into tyranny," and Trump is the only one who can save democracy.

Tucker Carlson: "You're in trouble."

Elon Musk: "That's for sure. If he loses, I'm in trouble."

Tucker Carlson: "Looks like that."

Elon Musk: "The only question will be how long I will be in prison and whether I will see my children again."

Conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, as well as natural disasters do not play to the benefit of the democrats. In particular, the indifference of the authorities to the Americans affected by the hurricane cannot be hidden before the elections.

"Washington simply does not have enough funds to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters," writes Zoe Schlanger in an article for The Atlantic.

Donald Trump, US presidential candidate:

"We have invested almost $300 billion in Ukraine, and at the same time, the Biden administration is offering people $750 for emergency needs in connection with the strongest hurricane we have ever had. I was in North Carolina all day and saw very few people other than those who were badly injured. One man was sitting on a rock because he had nothing left. He was sitting on a rock!"