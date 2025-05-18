Lithuania sues Belarus in UN International Court of Justice

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8e896d5-9b2d-4df0-b3a5-d503a71f4c79/conversions/e1ab765b-97d8-4172-ad86-225b9afe2152-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8e896d5-9b2d-4df0-b3a5-d503a71f4c79/conversions/e1ab765b-97d8-4172-ad86-225b9afe2152-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8e896d5-9b2d-4df0-b3a5-d503a71f4c79/conversions/e1ab765b-97d8-4172-ad86-225b9afe2152-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b8e896d5-9b2d-4df0-b3a5-d503a71f4c79/conversions/e1ab765b-97d8-4172-ad86-225b9afe2152-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania filed a lawsuit against Belarus in the UN International Court of Justice for organizing the migration crisis, reports the Interior Ministry of the Baltic republic.

Our country is accused of organizing a large-scale invasion of migrants into Lithuania, as well as of violating the UN protocol against the smuggling of migrants by land, sea and air.

Since 2021, Lithuania has faced an unprecedented increase in illegal migration from Belarus, the statement said. "The evidence collected by the Lithuanian institutions confirms the direct involvement of the Belarusian authorities in the organization of the flow of migrants," the document states.

The Lithuanian side demands, among other things, "full compensation for the damage caused," including its expenses for the construction of the wall.

Belarus has repeatedly denied accusations of a migration crisis. Earlier, head of state Alexander Lukashenko said that the West had created the problem with migrants with its own hands.