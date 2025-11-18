Lithuanian government to discuss early opening of border with Belarus on November 19

On November 19, the Lithuanian government will discuss the opening of two border crossing points with Belarus. The results of so-called technical-level talks between representatives of the two countries' border services will be decisive.

A meeting between Lithuanian and Belarusian border guards took place on November 18. Amid growing pressure from Lithuanian businesses and carriers, Vilnius is leaning toward opening the border earlier than planned on November 30. The National Security Commission has already recommended that the Lithuanian government open the border with Belarus on November 19.

China and Central Asian countries have expressed dissatisfaction with the disruption of the supply chain.