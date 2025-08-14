Lukashenko Congratulates Trump on Successful Achievement of Peace Agreement in Caucasus

During a telephone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his successful efforts in achieving peace in the Caucasus. This was announced by Belarusian Presidential Press Secretary Natalia Eismont to Russia Today.

According to Natalia Eismont, the leaders of the two countries also discussed issues related to Iran and the Middle East during the call. The head of Belarus expressed confidence that progress can be made on these matters, she added