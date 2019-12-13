Lukashenko outlines EAEU priorities for 2025

Photo: Sputnik

It is the third time that Belarus has assumed the presidency of the Eurasian Economic Union. In this connection, President Alexander Lukashenko, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, has sent an address to the heads of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA reports.

“Over the past decade, our union has proved the soundness of the idea of close economic integration. It has proved viable and effective. Through joint efforts we have built up the potential for macroeconomic stability and minimized the impact of negative geopolitical factors,” the address reads. “The year 2025 will be a landmark year for the Eurasian Economic Union: it wraps up the five years of the strategic guidelines for the Eurasian economic integration and lays the foundation for the start of a new stage in implementing the declaration Eurasian Economic Way on further development of economic processes within the EAEU until 2030 and for the period until 2045.

In order to strengthen fruitful integration, the address proposes to identify the main priorities that should be at the center of common attention in the coming year. Alexander Lukashenko is confident that consistent implementation will contribute to Eurasian integration and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Technological potential and cooperation

“It is important to focus joint efforts on the development of technological potential of the EAEU member states, the formation of the common space of cooperation in all sectors of the economy,” Alexander Lukashenko said.

To this end, it is necessary to intensify the implementation of joint projects and programs in information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, electric transport, microelectronics, robotics and new materials. “Cooperation in these areas will provide a reliable basis for the development of partnerships between enterprises of the EAEU member states in order to create new import-substituting manufactures, to produce joint products under the Eurasian brand,” the Belarusian leader said.

Food security

To improve the food security of the EAEU, Belarus proposes to concentrate efforts on the development of seed breeding, increasing the genetic potential of pedigree farm animals.

Common transport space and logistics

Alexander Lukashenko urges to complete the formation of a common transport space by creating equal (non-discriminatory) conditions and ensuring fair competition, especially in air transportation between the EAEU countries.

The work to abolish the permit system for all types of international road transportation of goods to/from third countries should be continued.

It seems especially important to create new and improve existing logistics chains of unimpeded delivery of goods, to develop ‘seamless’ and safe international transportation corridors linking the EAEU member states,” the statement reads.

Level playing field and transparent competition

The Belarusian President highlights the need for further targeted work to equalize the conditions for economic activity, create a common and transparent competitive environment in the internal space of the EAEU.

“In this case, effective completion of the formation of the EAEU common energy markets is of crucial importance,” the head of state emphasized.

Protection of the domestic market

In the current circumstances, Belarus sees the need to continue the efforts to protect the domestic market. Such activities should be aimed both at improving customs and tariff regulation to equalize economic conditions in the EAEU and at fully protecting the Eurasian market from unsafe products.

“It is important to adopt uniform technical requirements based on best international practices and scientific evidence, harmonize national standards and to ensure transition to the use of interstate standards. It is necessary to create controlled conditions for access of imported goods to the domestic market, to continue the effective application of the risk management system in determining the customs value of goods,” the document says.

According to Alexander Lukashenko, in the current economic realities it might be appropriate to set up the EEU's own exchange system of commodity market indicators for the key goods (oil products, agricultural products, timber products, construction materials, etc.) on the basis of the available information, methodological and technological platforms of the EEU countries.

“We need to provide an incentive for further development of exchange trading and formation of competitive prices for goods,” the head of state said.

Digital transformation

Another priority area is digital transformation where the EAEU member states need to step up interaction.

“In today's world, digital technologies play a determining role in the competitiveness of countries. One of the most important tasks will be the elimination of existing digital barriers. We believe that the work carried out will make it possible to achieve a synergetic effect for the economies of the member states and the EAEU digital space,” the Belarusian leader said.

To improve the efficiency of the public procurement system, it is proposed to finally settle the issue of mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures of the EAEU member states and to promote digital tools in this area.

“Due to the active development of e-commerce, there is a need for individual regulation of the marketplaces in the EAEU. It is also important to search for an optimal model taking into account the interests of both the state and electronic trading platforms, sellers and consumers,” the Belarusian President noted.

International cooperation

A new impetus is also needed to develop international cooperation in all its formats, to create additional conditions for the promotion of the EAEU-made goods in foreign markets.

“Promoting interaction with the regional integration associations with similar goals and ideology and developing partnership within the framework of the institution of the EAEU observer state are an important factor in strengthening the economic potential of the EAEU. Special attention should be paid to the practical aspects of aligning the integration potentials of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and BRICS, and the development of trade and economic relations with the ASEAN member states,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Belarus considers further work on the implementation of the EAEU agreements on free trade and trade and economic cooperation with friendly countries and intensification of negotiations with prospective partners as key practical elements of positioning the EAEU as a successful international regional organization on the Eurasian continent.

Social and humanitarian agenda

Joint work in the social and humanitarian areas is no less important.

“It is obvious that further development of the EAEU should be inextricably linked to improving the well-being of EAEU citizens. In this regard, cooperation in healthcare, education, sport, tourism, culture, and other humanitarian areas should be the focus of our closer attention,” Alexander Lukashenko believes.

Information interaction

According to the President, more than ever before, the EAEU countries need to reach a new level of information interaction to take effective measures against various destructive resources and aggressive attacks.

"It seems appropriate to develop a coordinated approach to common information space based on respect for the traditional values of our countries, historical and cultural heritage of the peoples," he said.