Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to Take Place in Minsk on September 30

On September 30, the next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held at the National Library

The agenda includes discussions on financial support for industry and the agro-industrial complex, as well as the development of an integrated information system and transport infrastructure. A total of 18 items are scheduled for consideration.

Belarus is one of the founding member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and actively participates in its development. Over the decade of membership, our republic has made significant contributions to strengthening economic ties, developing a unified market, and advancing the digital transformation of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Work with the Belarusian side on the integration front will continue, especially considering that the current five-year cycle concludes in 2025, marking the completion of activities outlined in the strategic development directions for Eurasian economic integration through 2025. Simultaneously, a new phase begins, focused on implementing the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes within the Union through 2030.