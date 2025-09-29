Watch onlineTV Programm
Donald Trump Plans to Impose 100% Tariffs on Foreign Films

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 100% import tariff on foreign films, according to TASS.

In a message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that "other countries have stolen the Hollywood business from the U.S. like a kid taking candy."

He specifically mentioned that "California, with its weak and incompetent governor, has been especially hard hit."

"To solve this long-standing, ongoing problem, I will impose a 100% tariff on all films produced outside of the United States," added the former president.

