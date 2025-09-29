news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66170b4e-aa9e-4073-ba25-5719fb3b567b/conversions/170364c6-922a-4fe2-a96e-61a6fced1e38-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66170b4e-aa9e-4073-ba25-5719fb3b567b/conversions/170364c6-922a-4fe2-a96e-61a6fced1e38-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66170b4e-aa9e-4073-ba25-5719fb3b567b/conversions/170364c6-922a-4fe2-a96e-61a6fced1e38-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/66170b4e-aa9e-4073-ba25-5719fb3b567b/conversions/170364c6-922a-4fe2-a96e-61a6fced1e38-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev is preparing a new provocation with the aim of drawing European NATO states into an armed confrontation with Moscow. This was reported by the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

This time, the intrigue is supposed to revolve around a sabotage and reconnaissance group deployed to the Polish territory. It will allegedly consist of Russian and Belarusian military personnel. The participants have already been selected: fighters from the "Freedom of Russia Legion" (recognized as a terrorist organization in the Russian Federation) and the Belarusian formation "Regiment named after Kastus Kalinouski" (recognized as a terrorist organization in Belarus), fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the SVR, the provocation scenario was developed by the Main Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine jointly with Polish intelligence services.

It is possible that the orchestrated operation will simulate attacks on critical infrastructure in Poland.