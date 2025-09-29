GDP of CIS Countries Higher than Global Average

The speaker also noted that in the first half of this year, the Commonwealth's GDP has already exceeded 2% and is expected to grow further by the end of the year.

"In 2024, mutual trade within the CIS grew by more than 7%. This is also a good indicator. By comparison, the CIS's foreign trade grew by less than 2%. The unemployment rate in the CIS countries in 2024 was 3.1%. This is significantly lower than global indicators. For the first half of 2025, it is already 2.9%. There is a clear improvement in exactly such indicators as economic cooperation," Myskin noted.