GDP of CIS Countries Higher than Global Average
GDP in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries grew by 4.5% in 2024, exceeding the global average. Mikhail Myskin, Director of the Economic Cooperation Department of the CIS Executive Committee told reporters.
The speaker also noted that in the first half of this year, the Commonwealth's GDP has already exceeded 2% and is expected to grow further by the end of the year.
"In 2024, mutual trade within the CIS grew by more than 7%. This is also a good indicator. By comparison, the CIS's foreign trade grew by less than 2%. The unemployment rate in the CIS countries in 2024 was 3.1%. This is significantly lower than global indicators. For the first half of 2025, it is already 2.9%. There is a clear improvement in exactly such indicators as economic cooperation," Myskin noted.