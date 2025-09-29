Lukashenko Urges CIS and EAEU Countries to Maintain and Develop Historically Established Ties

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko called on the CIS and EAEU countries to stick together and not run in different directions, focusing primarily on developing economic ties. The head of state made this statement on September 30 at a meeting with the heads of government delegations participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that the economy is the foundation, and everything else can be built on this foundation. In this regard, the head of state urged all CIS and EAEU countries to maintain and develop their historically established ties. "Let's stick together and not run in different directions," the President said. "No one is waiting for us anywhere. The most important thing is our unity and preserving what has been built by past generations."