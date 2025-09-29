During an interview on Fox News, Special Envoy of the U.S. President for Ukraine, Kellogg, made a startling statement: he claimed that Donald Trump authorized Kiev to use American missiles to strike deep into Russian territory. He emphasized that there are no inviolable places in Russia.

The Fox News host asked: "Are you asserting that Donald Trump’s position is that Ukraine may carry out long-range strikes against Russia, and that this has been authorized by the President?"

Kellogg responded: "Based on his words, as well as those of Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio, the answer is yes. They are encouraging the use of long-range capabilities. That’s why, I believe, just last week Zelensky, and this has been confirmed, asked Trump to procure Tomahawk missiles, which provide considerable reach. These are truly excellent systems; America produces the best in the world."

The host inquired: "Are we supplying him with 'Tomahawks'?"

Kellogg replied: "The decision has not yet been made, but I know that Zelensky has indeed requested this, as confirmed by Vice President Vance’s social media post. Ultimately, that decision will be made by Trump."