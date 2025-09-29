Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Botswana President Duma Boko on Independence Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b3d117c-d03d-4598-8285-ab1abce53f45/conversions/2603e816-aec9-4ed5-a893-3f3879fae6c0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b3d117c-d03d-4598-8285-ab1abce53f45/conversions/2603e816-aec9-4ed5-a893-3f3879fae6c0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b3d117c-d03d-4598-8285-ab1abce53f45/conversions/2603e816-aec9-4ed5-a893-3f3879fae6c0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3b3d117c-d03d-4598-8285-ab1abce53f45/conversions/2603e816-aec9-4ed5-a893-3f3879fae6c0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Botswana President Duma Boko on his country's national holiday, Independence Day, BelTA reported citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The Botswana people, who have adhered to an independent model of national development for over half a century, have achieved significant results in economic growth and a strong political system," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus considers Botswana a good partner in Southern Africa and places great emphasis on strengthening friendly and cooperative relations.

"We have significant potential for increasing mutual trade and deepening bilateral ties in all areas," he asserted.

The President noted the intensification of contacts between the ministries and business communities of Belarus and Botswana in 2025.

"I hope that in the near future we will launch joint projects in the areas of industrial modernization, food security, agricultural mechanization, and other areas of fundamental importance to both countries. I invite you to pay an official visit to the Republic of Belarus at a convenient time," the Belarusian leader added.