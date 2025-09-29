Watch onlineTV Programm
China Tested Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Image

For the first time in 45 years, China tested an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean.

The test launch was described as planned, but it is a message of sorts to ill-wishing states. Otherwise, there would have been no reason to interrupt the 45-year hiatus in testing.

Reportedly, "the missile carrying a dummy warhead entered the planned water zone." China has not disclosed any further details of the tests.

