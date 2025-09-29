3.64 BYN
China Tested Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
Text by:Editorial office news.by
For the first time in 45 years, China tested an intercontinental ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean.
The test launch was described as planned, but it is a message of sorts to ill-wishing states. Otherwise, there would have been no reason to interrupt the 45-year hiatus in testing.
Reportedly, "the missile carrying a dummy warhead entered the planned water zone." China has not disclosed any further details of the tests.