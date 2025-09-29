3.64 BYN
Belarus' President Supports Initiative to Create CIS Plus Format
Belarus welcomes the initiative to create the CIS Plus format as a new platform for multilateral cooperation with international partners. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at a meeting with the heads of government delegations participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council, BelTA reports.
"Belarus welcomes the initiative of our Kazakh colleagues to create the CIS Plus format as a new platform for multilateral cooperation between the Commonwealth member states and international partners," the head of state said.
Speaking generally about the international activities of the two integration associations, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the need to continuously and efficiently create a favorable environment for promoting EAEU and CIS products to foreign markets.