Belarus' President Supports Initiative to Create CIS Plus Format

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28444860-76c3-4913-953e-cd732a7ee73d/conversions/fb1f0653-e8ac-4bfa-a8fa-146a9edf9fd7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28444860-76c3-4913-953e-cd732a7ee73d/conversions/fb1f0653-e8ac-4bfa-a8fa-146a9edf9fd7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28444860-76c3-4913-953e-cd732a7ee73d/conversions/fb1f0653-e8ac-4bfa-a8fa-146a9edf9fd7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28444860-76c3-4913-953e-cd732a7ee73d/conversions/fb1f0653-e8ac-4bfa-a8fa-146a9edf9fd7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus welcomes the initiative to create the CIS Plus format as a new platform for multilateral cooperation with international partners. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made this statement at a meeting with the heads of government delegations participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council, BelTA reports.

"Belarus welcomes the initiative of our Kazakh colleagues to create the CIS Plus format as a new platform for multilateral cooperation between the Commonwealth member states and international partners," the head of state said.