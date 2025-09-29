"Without Dictate and Threats" - Lukashenko on CIS and EAEU Role in Building a Multipolar World

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f41edcb3-cab4-4d07-911a-adedbeddf9f0/conversions/a7aa7b04-88c0-4cf6-9e81-843b7da2059e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f41edcb3-cab4-4d07-911a-adedbeddf9f0/conversions/a7aa7b04-88c0-4cf6-9e81-843b7da2059e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f41edcb3-cab4-4d07-911a-adedbeddf9f0/conversions/a7aa7b04-88c0-4cf6-9e81-843b7da2059e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f41edcb3-cab4-4d07-911a-adedbeddf9f0/conversions/a7aa7b04-88c0-4cf6-9e81-843b7da2059e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus sees the CIS and the EAEU as serious participants in setting up a just multipolar world order. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on September 30 at a meeting with the heads of government delegations participating in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council, BelTA reports.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that the global majority strives for cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, without dictates and threats, illegal restrictions, and coercion. This was confirmed by the recent SCO summit in China.

"Belarus sees the CIS and the EAEU as serious participants in the process of creating a just multipolar world order," the head of state stated. "Essentially, a multi-level mechanism of regional interaction aimed at linking integrations has been formed through the EAEU and the CIS."

According to the Belarusian leader, the CIS must establish itself as a reputable and influential organization that efficiently promotes the strengthening of equal relations in the political and humanitarian spheres.

In turn, the EAEU should become a model for building strong economic ties based on the principles of openness and mutual benefit, Alexander Lukashenko is convinced.