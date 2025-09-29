Watch onlineTV Programm
NetBlocks Reports Complete Internet Shutdown in Afghanistan

The international monitoring service NetBlocks has recorded a complete internet blackout in Afghanistan, according to TASS.

"Afghanistan is currently experiencing a total disconnection from the internet," the service stated.

In addition, the country's telephone communications are also reportedly disrupted at this time.

Earlier, Afghan media reported that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hibatullah Akhundzada, ordered the banning of wired internet use in several regions to "prevent immoral behavior".

