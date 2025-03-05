Myanmar’s Prime Minister arrives in Belarus on official visit

Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing has arrived in Belarus on an official visit, BelTA reports.

As BelTA reported earlier, the talks between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Min Aung Hlaing will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and expanded format on 7 March. The two leaders will discuss cooperation in trade, economy and humanitarian affairs and will thrash out plans for the future. In particular, they will discuss collaboration in industry, agriculture, pharmaceutics and science.