New Building of Belarusian Consulate General Opens in Saint Petersburg

A new building for the Belarusian Consulate General was unveiled in Saint Petersburg.

The solemn ceremony took place on July 3, with the participation of Pavel Utyupin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus; Alexander Rogozhnik, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia; Alexander Beglov, Governor of Saint Petersburg; representatives of the Leningrad Region authorities; members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Saint Petersburg; as well as representatives of public organizations and the Belarusian diaspora. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pavel Utyupin emphasized that the new premises serve as a vivid illustration of the strong alliance between Belarus and Russia. “This solid, century-old mansion embodies the unique spirit of Saint Petersburg’s history and Russia’s heritage within its walls. Thanks to the close fraternal bonds between Belarus and Russia, the personal involvement of the leaders of our states, and the efforts of the foreign ministries, the government of Saint Petersburg, and personally Governor Alexander Beglov, the building’s historic journey has been given a new, promising chapter,” the Belarusian diplomat stated.

He also highlighted the active and fruitful cooperation between Belarus and the Leningrad Region, characterized by high bilateral trade figures and ambitious future projects and plans.

Utyupin wished the Belarusian Consulate General in Saint Petersburg productive work in its new, more comfortable premises, and extended his best wishes to Russian colleagues and partners for successful efforts in regional development, including in the realm of strengthening integration ties with Belarusian allies.