To the front. The fate of Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands decided
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In the Netherlands, authorities are reportedly prepared to defy European Union directives by initiating the deportation of Ukrainian men. This stance is outlined in the programme of the local "Freedom Party," unveiled ahead of the upcoming autumn parliamentary elections.
The political coalition also plans to tighten police oversight over refugees and suspend all family reunification programmes for migrants. The overarching goal is to expel adult Ukrainian men back to their homeland to address manpower shortages within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.