Lavrov: The Goals of the Special Operation in Ukraine Will Be Achieved
The objectives of the special operation in Ukraine will be fulfilled; Russia needs to eliminate any security threats. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with NBC News.
He emphasized that the focus is on protecting the rights of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking people who identify with Russian culture and history. Lavrov recalled that in April 2022, Kiev was displeased with a document that could have brought an end to the conflict.
Lavrov pointed out that the Ukrainian side should maintain a neutral, non-bloc, status, and remain a non-nuclear state. Meanwhile, NATO declares its intention to continue strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces even after the conclusion of the special military operation. Russia, in turn, opposes any security guarantees that could pose a threat to Moscow.