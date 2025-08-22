Number of Belarusians Working Remotely Revealed

It has become known how many Belarusians work remotely. The National Statistical Committee reported on this, according to BELTA.

In a sample survey conducted by Belstat on employment, questions related to remote work were included. The results showed that remote employment accounts for 0.6% of the employed population.

"This is about 26,800 people, which is quite small. The majority of them — 95% — are employed in the service sector, 94% work in cities, 82% have higher education, and are in the age group of 30-39 years. Regionally, the main share of such workers is in Minsk," clarified Belstat.