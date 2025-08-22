3.70 BYN
Dangerous Mosquito-Borne Viruses Spreading in Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On the continent, the highest number of chikungunya cases ever recorded — 27 — has been registered, along with 335 cases of West Nile virus, the highest in the past three years.
"Europe is entering a new phase where longer, more widespread, and more intense transmission of mosquito-borne diseases is becoming the new normal," said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Experts also warn that mosquito-borne diseases could become endemic in Europe as a result of climate change.