Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Dangerous Mosquito-Borne Viruses Spreading in Europe

Dangerous Mosquito-Borne Viruses Spreading in Europe

On the continent, the highest number of chikungunya cases ever recorded — 27 — has been registered, along with 335 cases of West Nile virus, the highest in the past three years.

"Europe is entering a new phase where longer, more widespread, and more intense transmission of mosquito-borne diseases is becoming the new normal," said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Experts also warn that mosquito-borne diseases could become endemic in Europe as a result of climate change.