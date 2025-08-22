Watch onlineTV Programm
Diplomatic Scandal Erupts in Europe Over Ukrainian Issue

There is no clarity in Europe regarding the Ukrainian issue — a diplomatic scandal has erupted. After French President Emmanuel Macron called for sending European troops to Ukraine, he was told to go there himself.

The statement was made by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. As a result, the Italian ambassador was summoned to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In Paris, officials noted that such statements undermine the spirit of trust and the historical ties between the countries