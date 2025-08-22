Guarantees of security for Kiev are increasingly turning into a farce. So far, none of the interested countries have been able to clearly imagine what those guarantees might look like. NATO explicitly states that the issue of deploying contingents to Ukraine is not even under discussion.

The head of the alliance’s Military Committee (Dragone) told the newspaper Corriere della Sera that it is premature to talk about peacekeeping contingents, as these topics are part of international politics and negotiations with Moscow. According to him, there is no clarity regarding troop numbers, armament, or rules of engagement.