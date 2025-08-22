3.70 BYN
Mexico hit by cyclone
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Almost the entire territory of Mexico is under the influence of the cyclone, with torrential rains battering the nation. Due to heavy precipitation, Mexico City’s international airport has been temporarily shut down. The state of Querétaro suffered the most, experiencing severe flooding that led to the destruction of urban infrastructure and the washing away of dozens of vehicles by rushing waters. No reports of casualties have been received so far.
Heavy rains also affected the state of Morelos. In response, Red Cross personnel have been dispatched to assist the affected population.