Russia Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Session on Nord Stream Sabotage

Russia has requested an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting regarding the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in 2022, which will take place late on the evening of August 26.

The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines has returned to the news agenda following the detention in Italy of Ukrainian citizen Sergey Kuznetsov, suspected of involvement in organizing the explosions.

The appellate court in Bologna, Italy, approved the arrest and ordered detention in Rimini. The question of Kuznetsov’s extradition to Germany, which issued the arrest warrant, will be reconsidered on September 3.