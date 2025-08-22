Trump's Call to Lukashenko Becomes World Sensation

The Belarusian-American relations are entering a new phase. This opinion is shared by Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus.

According to the expert, what was said during Trump's call to the Belarusian President became known immediately after the call, as well as during Alexander Lukashenko's conversation with journalists. "And this indicates that we have great prospects and opportunities. But it is very important to realize these opportunities and put them into real actions."

"In his interview and in conversations with Belarusian media representatives, the President emphasized that the first steps toward reconciliation have been made. There has been a rapprochement between Russia and the United States, and we also see some rapprochement between Belarus and the USA, considering the phone conversation that took place," said Alexander Markevich.