Minsk is a very promising platform for holding negotiations - Dudakov

According to him, for Russia, this platform is more than acceptable. "Moreover, for the Trump administration, this is one of the possible options, given the very close contacts of the current US president with the leadership of Belarus, with Mr. Lukashenko, contacts are underway. And this is also a positive moment for the Russian Federation, and for Belarus, and for the whole world, - the expert noted.

"Another thing is to what extent, for example, Ukrainian hawks and European ones would be ready to see such a conference in Minsk. I think that they will do everything, just not to hold it on such a truly neutral platform as Belarus. Whether it will be possible to reach an agreement and hold it in Minsk is still an open question. Time will tell. But I think that we should express gratitude to the President of Belarus for offering his capital as a possible platform to agree on everything and arrange de-escalation in the ramps of the Ukrainian crisis," concluded Malek Dudakov.