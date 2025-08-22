Residents of Moldova went out to march in honor of the 81st anniversary of the republic's liberation from the fascists. At least 10 thousand people marched through the streets of Chisinau with flags, banners and Victory banners, and laid flowers at the "Eternity" memorial.

On August 24, 1944, Soviet troops stormed and liberated the capital of Moldova. It had been under occupation since July 16, 1941. During the war, about 400 thousand natives of the republic fought in the ranks of the Red Army, of which 250 thousand were awarded orders and medals. More than 80 thousand died.

After the pro-European Sandu came to power, the country has been pursuing a policy of "amnesia". Monuments to Nazi collaborators are being erected throughout Moldova, while the memory of Soviet soldiers and St. George ribbons are banned.