3.64 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.61 BYN
Nikolai Rogashchuk Presents Credentials to President of Georgia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Georgia Nikolai Rogashchuk presented his credentials to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The parties noted the friendly and trusting nature of Belarusian-Georgian relations and discussed the further development of cooperation in a wide range of areas.
The Belarusian diplomat confirmed his interest in intensifying constructive dialogue with Georgia, emphasizing the prospects for Belarusian-Georgian trade and economic cooperation.