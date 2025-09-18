Nikolai Rogashchuk Presents Credentials to President of Georgia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5fede42a-663f-4fef-8118-d5bbe20e354e/conversions/8ee100b7-c6e7-4315-af6e-8c9696e982ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5fede42a-663f-4fef-8118-d5bbe20e354e/conversions/8ee100b7-c6e7-4315-af6e-8c9696e982ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5fede42a-663f-4fef-8118-d5bbe20e354e/conversions/8ee100b7-c6e7-4315-af6e-8c9696e982ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5fede42a-663f-4fef-8118-d5bbe20e354e/conversions/8ee100b7-c6e7-4315-af6e-8c9696e982ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Georgia Nikolai Rogashchuk presented his credentials to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, BelTA reported citing the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties noted the friendly and trusting nature of Belarusian-Georgian relations and discussed the further development of cooperation in a wide range of areas.