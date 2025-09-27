On September 29, Minsk to host meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Governments

On September 29, Minsk will host the next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council. As is customary, the meeting will take place in two formats: a narrow, focused discussion and a broader plenary session.

The primary emphasis will be on trade and economic partnership. The agenda includes a total of 15 items. Topics to be discussed encompass cooperation in the scientific and technological sphere, forestry and the timber industry, digital technologies, agriculture, construction, as well as the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

In the narrow format, detailed discussions will be held on the strategy for the scientific and technological development of the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2026-2035. This is a crucial document that aims to give a significant boost to further development, not only in fundamental research across various fields but also in applied sciences.