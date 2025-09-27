3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.57 BYN
On September 29, Minsk to host meeting of Council of Heads of CIS Governments
On September 29, Minsk will host the next session of the CIS Heads of Government Council. As is customary, the meeting will take place in two formats: a narrow, focused discussion and a broader plenary session.
The primary emphasis will be on trade and economic partnership. The agenda includes a total of 15 items. Topics to be discussed encompass cooperation in the scientific and technological sphere, forestry and the timber industry, digital technologies, agriculture, construction, as well as the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
In the narrow format, detailed discussions will be held on the strategy for the scientific and technological development of the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2026-2035. This is a crucial document that aims to give a significant boost to further development, not only in fundamental research across various fields but also in applied sciences.
Additionally, the meeting will propose the approval of draft plans for the implementation of the second stage of the CIS Economic Development Strategy up to 2030, along with plans for organizing and executing the Year of Health Protection in the CIS next year. Furthermore, a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on September 30th.