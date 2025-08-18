Parliamentary Delegation from Indonesia on Visit to Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39cf28dc-e1cc-40cd-8679-26d1493df01a/conversions/50d3b502-e3da-4fd5-9ee0-cb08f8123a5f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39cf28dc-e1cc-40cd-8679-26d1493df01a/conversions/50d3b502-e3da-4fd5-9ee0-cb08f8123a5f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39cf28dc-e1cc-40cd-8679-26d1493df01a/conversions/50d3b502-e3da-4fd5-9ee0-cb08f8123a5f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39cf28dc-e1cc-40cd-8679-26d1493df01a/conversions/50d3b502-e3da-4fd5-9ee0-cb08f8123a5f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus continues to build a productive dialogue with Asian countries. These days, a parliamentary delegation from Indonesia is visiting Belarus. Program of the People's Representative Council in Minsk is busy.

Meetings are planned through the National Assembly of Belarus (interparliamentary dialogue is important in bringing countries and peoples closer); negotiations in a number of ministries and visits to industrial enterprises are also expected.