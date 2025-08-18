3.71 BYN
Parliamentary Delegation from Indonesia on Visit to Belarus
Belarus continues to build a productive dialogue with Asian countries. These days, a parliamentary delegation from Indonesia is visiting Belarus. Program of the People's Representative Council in Minsk is busy.
Meetings are planned through the National Assembly of Belarus (interparliamentary dialogue is important in bringing countries and peoples closer); negotiations in a number of ministries and visits to industrial enterprises are also expected.
It should be noted that diplomatic relations between the states count more than 3 decades. Throughout this time, Minsk and Jakarta have maintained relations. And today, Indonesia remains our important and promising partner in Southeast Asia. In 2024, trade turnover increased by 38%, primarily due to the agro-industrial complex and food industry.