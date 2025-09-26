Principle of Indivisibility of Security. Ryzhenkov Names Way to End Bloodshed in Ukraine

The path to ending the bloodshed in Ukraine lies in the return of all parties in Europe to an understanding of the importance of adhering to the principle of indivisibility of security. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov stated this during his speech at the plenary session of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, BELTA reports.

In addition to the UN anniversary, this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. This document, initiated by the leadership of the Soviet Union, codified the realities that emerged in Europe after World War II.

"Furthermore, the act predetermined the stable nature of relations between the Soviet Union and the United States, which was reflected in all regions of the world and thereby helped make the Cold War somewhat manageable. Another important legacy of the act is that it established the principle of indivisible security, adherence to which prevented the Cold War from escalating into a hot war," said Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The Helsinki Accords provided an opportunity to build a united, indivisible, and prosperous Europe during and after the Cold War. "However, history took a different course. The so-called victors of the Cold War have completely forgotten this principle today, adopting a logic of superiority and confrontation. Incidentally, it was precisely this logic that underlay NATO's eastward expansion. As a result, the balance of power in Europe was undermined, and security threats arose for many states. The Yugoslav crisis, the bloodshed in several post-Soviet republics, and the conflict in Ukraine represent the most striking examples of such consequences," the minister emphasized.

According to him, it is now clear that the path to ending the bloodshed in Ukraine lies with a return by all parties in Europe to an understanding of the importance of upholding the principle of the indivisibility of security.