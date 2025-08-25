Rogozhnik Responds to Western Countries' Statements about Kremlin's 'Occupation' of Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1dad7a4-d2d1-4711-802a-351efef1ce97/conversions/a9c4c40e-68da-428d-b31d-c6aeb4f91cd2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1dad7a4-d2d1-4711-802a-351efef1ce97/conversions/a9c4c40e-68da-428d-b31d-c6aeb4f91cd2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1dad7a4-d2d1-4711-802a-351efef1ce97/conversions/a9c4c40e-68da-428d-b31d-c6aeb4f91cd2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b1dad7a4-d2d1-4711-802a-351efef1ce97/conversions/a9c4c40e-68da-428d-b31d-c6aeb4f91cd2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Countries located to the west of Belarus say that Minsk is "occupied by the Kremlin." Is this really the case? Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Alexander Rogozhnik told the Spotlight Interview.

"It would be more correct to ask those who talk about this what they mean. Bilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus is based on mutual respect, trust, and unity. The basis of cooperation is the great friendship between the two leaders of the states, because in everyday life we also always build relationships on trust and mutual respect," the Ambassador noted.

He added that the relations that have developed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are beyond any doubt, and it is incorrect to talk about occupation, in Alexander Rogozhnik's opinion.

The relationship between the leaders of Belarus and Russia is the relationship between the two wise people who understand what they want. For 25 years now, they have been building a Union State that has no analogue in the world.