Rogozhnik Responds to Western Countries' Statements about Kremlin's 'Occupation' of Belarus
Countries located to the west of Belarus say that Minsk is "occupied by the Kremlin." Is this really the case? Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Alexander Rogozhnik told the Spotlight Interview.
"It would be more correct to ask those who talk about this what they mean. Bilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus is based on mutual respect, trust, and unity. The basis of cooperation is the great friendship between the two leaders of the states, because in everyday life we also always build relationships on trust and mutual respect," the Ambassador noted.
He added that the relations that have developed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are beyond any doubt, and it is incorrect to talk about occupation, in Alexander Rogozhnik's opinion.
The relationship between the leaders of Belarus and Russia is the relationship between the two wise people who understand what they want. For 25 years now, they have been building a Union State that has no analogue in the world.
The politician added that the result of 25 years of work is a self-sufficient, steadily developing Union State, where each person lives peacefully, has a job, a stable income, and does not think about what will happen tomorrow. In addition, Alexander Rogozhnik emphasized, Belarus and Russia have been growing significantly more in their volumes in recent years than any European country that criticizes the Union State.