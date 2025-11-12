3.67 BYN
Ruginienė Declares that Latvia and Estonia Ready to Follow Vilnius in Closing Border with Belarus
It seems that for Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, the border crisis is truly a personal war. She is prepared to do anything to win, including outright lies.
Ruginienė stated that Latvia and Estonia are also prepared to close their borders with Belarus if the standoff continues. "We have received assurances from Latvia and Estonia that if the Belarusian regime continues to attack us and the situation cannot be normalized, they are prepared to show solidarity and close the border," Ruginienė said before the Seimas session.
The problem is that Estonia does not share a border with Belarus... So, it seems official Tallinn could hardly have made such a promise.
Meanwhile, Vilnius's ominous statements increasingly sound like helplessness. Ruginienė also stated today that all diplomatic channels will be used to resolve the problem. Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the smuggling problem is a shared one for both countries. There's a lot to discuss here, and the relevant services will soon establish contact. Overall, in Vilnius, reason is clearly in conflict with aggression. And it's hard to say who will win.