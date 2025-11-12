Ruginienė Declares that Latvia and Estonia Ready to Follow Vilnius in Closing Border with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af88d921-fbdb-477d-b55f-36566f015eea/conversions/450baa10-ce29-4611-bcdc-c474b091a36e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af88d921-fbdb-477d-b55f-36566f015eea/conversions/450baa10-ce29-4611-bcdc-c474b091a36e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af88d921-fbdb-477d-b55f-36566f015eea/conversions/450baa10-ce29-4611-bcdc-c474b091a36e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af88d921-fbdb-477d-b55f-36566f015eea/conversions/450baa10-ce29-4611-bcdc-c474b091a36e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

It seems that for Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, the border crisis is truly a personal war. She is prepared to do anything to win, including outright lies.

Ruginienė stated that Latvia and Estonia are also prepared to close their borders with Belarus if the standoff continues. "We have received assurances from Latvia and Estonia that if the Belarusian regime continues to attack us and the situation cannot be normalized, they are prepared to show solidarity and close the border," Ruginienė said before the Seimas session.

The problem is that Estonia does not share a border with Belarus... So, it seems official Tallinn could hardly have made such a promise.