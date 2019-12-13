Ryzhenkov: Belarus expects approval of its application for BRICS membership in the near future

Belarus expects approval of its application to join BRICS in the near future. This was stated by Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

According to him, the first wave of BRICS expansion will take place at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October and will affect about a dozen countries. The list of these states, according to the head of the Foreign Ministry, is being adopted by the Russian presidency.

Maxim Ryzhenkov - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"BRICS is one of the most dynamic organizations, such a global majority I would make such a footnote in this case, and Belarus, no secret, has submitted its application"

On the margins of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Minister addressed the ministerial meeting of the "Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter" and the "Group of Friends of the Alliance of Civilizations".