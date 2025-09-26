Ryzhenkov Outlines Four Critical Challenges Facing UN

The United Nations remains a cornerstone of international diplomacy, yet its foundational principle of universality has come under significant strain. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov articulated these concerns during a speech at the plenary session of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, according to BELTA.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the organization, founded by victors of a devastating war, with Belarus among its earliest contributors— though, tragically, every third Belarusian was killed, tortured, or burned during the conflict.

“For decades, the Belarusian delegation has been among the strongest advocates for strengthening the UN’s core principles, initiating bold, peace-loving initiatives rooted in history. Therefore, we have every right to speak candidly about the state of our organization as it reaches this milestone,” Ryzhenkov stated.

He outlined several key issues in his address. First, he reaffirmed that the UN remains a central element of global governance—possible due to its unquestioned legitimacy, universal membership, and comprehensive agenda. However, he warned, “the principle of universality has been seriously undermined, especially over the past decade, by those intent on transforming the UN into a tool for advancing their own interests—contrary to the aspirations of humanity at large.”

Secondly, the minister acknowledged that the UN has played a crucial role in preventing a new world war. Its primary mechanism— the Security Council—enables major powers to discuss war and peace at the negotiating table rather than on the battlefield. Yet, “unfortunately, its influence has waned. The Security Council is becoming less effective, and the UN has failed to prevent many of today’s bloody regional conflicts. This gap continues to grow,” he said.

Third, Ryzhenkov pointed out that under the UN’s auspices, a vast network of international institutions and legal frameworks has been established. While this infrastructure ostensibly facilitates effective cooperation across various fields, “in reality, only some UN bodies remain truly operational and effective. Why is that? Because the organization must adapt to modern realities. This calls for reform—particularly of the Security Council, including expanding the roster of permanent members to include developing nations from Africa, Latin America, and Asia,” he explained.

He emphasized that over its 80-year history, the UN’s membership has expanded dramatically, with many new member states now demanding their voices be heard—many of which did not even exist at the time of the organization’s founding. “They have every right to do so, as they are now influential political and economic actors. They rightly expect the UN to serve all its members equitably, strengthening cooperation rather than being exploited as a tool for manipulation or settling scores,” the diplomat asserted.

The fourth challenge Ryzhenkov highlighted concerns the UN’s instrumentalization. “Actions by the United States aimed at reducing support for the UN are a troubling warning sign,” he noted.