“Never before have Belarusians lived as well, with dignity, under peaceful skies, as they have over the past 30 years. During this time, under the leadership of our President, we have successfully built a socially-oriented state dedicated to the common person. We also honor the memory of the terrible tragedy of World War II and pass this memory on to younger generations. Why do many others around us, especially to the west of our borders, refuse to live this way? The answer is simple—politicians there are blinded by personal ambitions. They do not see ordinary people, not even within their own countries. It is no surprise, then, that they treat the lives of other nations with contempt, urging Ukraine to fight almost to the last Ukrainian,” Ryzhenkov said.