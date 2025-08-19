Significant Day for Belarus-Iran Relations. Presidents of Both Countries Will Hold Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Belarus on an official visit. The Iranian leader's plane landed late yesterday evening at the National Airport.

Pezeshkian was met at the ramp by Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of our country to Tehran Dmitry Koltsov

Meeting of the President of Iran at the National Airport of Belarus

Pezeshkian was met at the ramp by Belarusian Industry Minister Andrei Kuznetsov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of our country to Tehran Dmitry Koltsov.

Immediately upon arrival, the Iranian President headed to the capital, where he laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and honored the memory of the heroes who defended Belarus from the Nazi invaders

In honor of the arrival of the distinguished guest in Minsk, the building of the National Library was painted in the colors of the Iranian flag

The building of the National Library was painted in the colors of the Iranian flag

In honor of the arrival of the distinguished guest in Minsk, the building of the National Library was painted in the colors of the Iranian flag.

The presidents of Belarus and Iran will hold talks

Today, Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with the president of Iran. The meeting of the heads of state will be held at the Palace of Independence in narrow and expanded formats.