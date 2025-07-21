3.73 BYN
Tanzanian Prime Minister Arrives in Minsk on Official Visit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Prime Minister of Tanzania arrived in Minsk on an official visit. The delegation of the East African Republic was met late in the evening of July 21 at the National Airport.
The head of the Tanzanian government has a busy schedule in Belarus. Meetings are expected to discuss the possibility of establishing closer economic and political ties between our countries.
In addition, the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to see achievements of Belarus in the field of high-tech, as well as industrial and agricultural production.