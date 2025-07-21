The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on July 24, TASS reports. The delegations may arrive in Istanbul on July 23. The meeting is expected to take place in the Ciragan Palace.

So far, Moscow and Kiev are still far apart in their positions on the terms of a truce. However, Kiev is under pressure from its allies - searches in the offices of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have caused outrage in the West. Ambassadors of the G7 countries made it clear to Zelensky that such actions could seriously change the attitude towards Ukraine. And the Bloomberg agency suggested that corruption in Kiev could lead to a complete cessation of European military aid supplies.