Lukashenko Urges Oil Companies To Intensify Exploration and Develop New Fields

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has set forth demanding objectives for the nation’s oil industry. He called for an acceleration in exploration activities and the development of new oil fields. These directives were announced during a meeting focused on hydrocarbon extraction, as reported by BELTA.

The head of state emphasized the vital importance of expanding the country’s mineral resource base, utilizing it efficiently, and actively developing domestic deposits. “We have discussed this issue very seriously. It’s not just about oil and gas—it also concerns our other mineral reserves,” Lukashenko noted.

“This year, we are aiming to reach a production of two million tons of oil. That’s a good start, but what lies ahead? How will we ensure the continued intensity of geological exploration and the development of new fields?” he questioned.

He pointed out that the government has prepared a schedule for geological survey work. “However, as usual, the deadlines are being delayed—until 2030,” the President remarked.

“I am certain that we have reserves here. Therefore, we cannot afford to hesitate; we must drill—and keep drilling. But we must do so wisely, employing new technologies and innovations,” he emphasized.

“In Belarus, there are no insignificant sectors. Our own oil production is not only a crucial element of the country’s energy security but also a source of raw materials for export products with high added value,” Lukashenko underlined.