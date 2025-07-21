3.73 BYN
Iran's Foreign Ministry Announces Suspension of Uranium Enrichment Process
Uranium enrichment in Iran has not yet been carried out after the U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities, but Tehran does not intend to abandon this process, considering it a matter of national pride. This position was stated by the head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi, TASS reports.
"It is now stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe," he told the U.S. broadcaster Fox News. "At the same time, obviously, we cannot give up our enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists, and now, more than that, it is a question of national pride."
The minister also added that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is currently assessing the damage to nuclear facilities and the state of enriched uranium stockpiles.