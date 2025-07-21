Iran's Foreign Ministry Announces Suspension of Uranium Enrichment Process

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d52473f8-4fe6-4baf-93dc-6614c98bf16d/conversions/b2fab016-67b1-4aca-b595-4d0090e5fd31-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Uranium enrichment in Iran has not yet been carried out after the U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities, but Tehran does not intend to abandon this process, considering it a matter of national pride. This position was stated by the head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Abbas Araghchi, TASS reports.

"It is now stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe," he told the U.S. broadcaster Fox News. "At the same time, obviously, we cannot give up our enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists, and now, more than that, it is a question of national pride."