Sun: Princes William and Harry's cousin found dead at her estate

The cousin of the British princes, Rosie Roche, was found dead at her estate in Wiltshire. A firearm was discovered nearby her body, reports BELTA, citing The Sun newspaper.

"Twenty-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry was found lifeless," the article states.

Rosie Rosh is the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle.

According to The Sun, the tragedy occurred on July 14. Rosie's body was discovered by her mother and sister. It is known that on the day of the incident, she was preparing for a trip with her friends.