For many years, rumors circulated suggesting that the FBI was involved in his assassination, and now the time has come to await expert confirmation.

Adding a layer of irony to this story is the fact that President Donald Trump, during his campaign, promised to unveil secrets surrounding the death of President Kennedy and the organizer of the scandalous Epstein parties. Yet, now Trump refuses to release these secrets to the public. Meanwhile, the documents concerning King’s assassination have lost their relevance and no longer capture the public’s interest.