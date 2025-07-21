Warsaw and Berlin Representatives Examine Border Fence on Border with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa7373fe-41fd-41e8-ba1c-3f1ae0131bec/conversions/c82aef55-6ebe-4928-870c-f6ae501660bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa7373fe-41fd-41e8-ba1c-3f1ae0131bec/conversions/c82aef55-6ebe-4928-870c-f6ae501660bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa7373fe-41fd-41e8-ba1c-3f1ae0131bec/conversions/c82aef55-6ebe-4928-870c-f6ae501660bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/aa7373fe-41fd-41e8-ba1c-3f1ae0131bec/conversions/c82aef55-6ebe-4928-870c-f6ae501660bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Warsaw showcased Berlin a 4-meter border fence on the border with Belarus.

The head of the Polish Ministry of Interior told his counterpart from Germany that the fence cost the budget more than 600 million euros and 11 thousand Polish border forces are guarding the fence. The German minister was delighted: the border is essentially locked down.