Warsaw and Berlin Representatives Examine Border Fence on Border with Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw showcased Berlin a 4-meter border fence on the border with Belarus.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Interior told his counterpart from Germany that the fence cost the budget more than 600 million euros and 11 thousand Polish border forces are guarding the fence. The German minister was delighted: the border is essentially locked down.
It's hard not to remember an interesting fact: the import of migrants into the European Union is carried out by public organizations that are generously financed by German foundations, the church and even the government.