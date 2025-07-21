Following the online meeting of the Ramstein group, Kiev will receive 200,000 shells for the Gepard artillery piece from Germany. However, we are talking about small caliber, which is now practically useless at the front.

Canada allocated $20 million for tank maintenance. The amount is not large, but a lot of money will obviously be needed for repairs. Australia recently shipped 49 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but all of them are of standby status, and most are disabled and will be dismantled.

In general, the Ramstein participants are clearly waiting to see what Washington will say and how. It is there that the issue of further arming of Ukraine is currently being decided. But Trump is still keeping an intriguing silence. Even with the Patriot complexes, there is complete uncertainty: Germany is negotiating procurement of 5 units, but only two have been found so far, and the owners of these complexes are in no hurry to sell.