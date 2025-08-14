Watch onlineTV Programm
Trump Accepts Lukashenko’s Invitation to Visit Minsk with Family

During a telephone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Belarus with his family, and the invitation was accepted. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian head of state.

The leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral issues, regional topics, and the situation in hotspots, including Ukraine.

“An agreement was reached to continue contacts. Belarusian President invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and the invitation was accepted,” the press service of the head of state stated.