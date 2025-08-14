3.72 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.48 BYN
Trump Accepts Lukashenko’s Invitation to Visit Minsk with Family
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump Accepts Lukashenko’s Invitation to Visit Minsk with Familynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a2a7e0-ee5e-4d5a-8049-d32e0e91f2ff/conversions/b7d0b317-85bc-4866-b476-dec2583edce0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a2a7e0-ee5e-4d5a-8049-d32e0e91f2ff/conversions/b7d0b317-85bc-4866-b476-dec2583edce0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a2a7e0-ee5e-4d5a-8049-d32e0e91f2ff/conversions/b7d0b317-85bc-4866-b476-dec2583edce0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29a2a7e0-ee5e-4d5a-8049-d32e0e91f2ff/conversions/b7d0b317-85bc-4866-b476-dec2583edce0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
During a telephone conversation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Belarus with his family, and the invitation was accepted. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian head of state.
The leaders of the two countries discussed bilateral issues, regional topics, and the situation in hotspots, including Ukraine.
“An agreement was reached to continue contacts. Belarusian President invited Donald Trump and his family to Minsk, and the invitation was accepted,” the press service of the head of state stated.