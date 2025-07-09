Union State Prepares Draft Budget for 2026

At a meeting held on July 9 in Minsk under the leadership of the Secretary of State of the Union State, Sergey Glazyev, with Moscow participating via video conference, the preparation of the Union State’s budget project for 2026 was discussed. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Permanent Committee of the Union State.

According to Ella Selitskaya, Deputy Secretary of the Union State, a working group established within the Permanent Committee will consider all requests from government customers regarding programs, projects, and activities of the Union State over the next two months, as well as questions related to the funding of organs and organizations of the Union State. "The revenue part of the 2026 budget, based on general approaches, will be formed at the level of 2025, increased by the forecasted inflation index," she said, adding that the budget will be created with a surplus.

The Union State’s Permanent Committee reviewed applications for six union programs, five of which were approved. The allocated amount is approximately 2.225 billion Russian rubles. Among the approved programs, which are being further developed by the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, is the "Union-Biomembrane" program, which may also be included in the list of union programs for 2026, noted Ella Selitskaya.

Among the projects planned for 2026 are additional reconstruction, restoration, and construction works at Brest Fortress; a comprehensive environmental protection project against pesticide pollution, including the development of decontamination technologies for the liquidation of the Gorodok burial site (which Ella Selitskaya noted is currently highly prepared). Two pilot projects involve cross-border railway transportation routes: Smolensk - Vitebsk and Smolensk - Orsha.

Regarding Union State activities, eight budget requests totaling approximately 250 million Russian rubles were approved. These include organizing events at the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk"; a military-patriotic cadet camp at "Orlenok"; a tourist gathering for Union State students; organizing sanatorium-resort treatment for disabled persons and veterans of the Great Patriotic War and combat operations; treatment and health improvement for children from regions affected by the Chernobyl disaster; the "Youth for the Union State" festival; information support of the Union State, and others.

"As for funding organs and organizations of the Union State, the issues related to the functioning of the Union Media Holding, publishing activities, and others are still under approval. Concerning the activities of the supranational body of Belarus and Russia—the Committee on Standardization—it has been agreed that it will be a collegial body without additional funding," explained the Permanent Committee.

The 2026 Union State budget will also include a reserve fund, which can be used to finance various union initiatives on an operational basis.